Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Karim Badawi, has announced a new agreement between the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) and Harbour Energy to expand exploration and production at the Disouq gas field in the Nile Delta.

The agreement includes additional acreage and improved commercial terms designed to incentivize increased investment and drilling activity. The Disouq joint venture company, Disouco, has been granted enhanced rights to produce natural gas, with a commitment to intensify drilling operations across both the current concession and newly awarded land.

The agreement was signed by Yassin Mohamed, Executive Managing Director of EGAS, and Sameh Sabry, Regional Managing Director of Harbour Energy for the Middle East and North Africa.

“Harbour Energy is one of our key partners in the energy sector,” said Minister Badawi. “This agreement reflects our continued commitment to fostering mutually beneficial collaborations that drive new discoveries and increase production.”

Yassin Mohamed highlighted that the agreement aligns with the Ministry’s broader strategy to boost natural gas output across Egypt by offering attractive terms to foreign investors. “We look forward to promising exploration results and the development of new reserves that will contribute to Egypt’s energy future,” he said.

Sameh Sabry emphasized the strategic value of the agreement in scaling up Harbour Energy’s operations to meet Egypt’s growing energy demand.

The Disouq onshore gas project, located in the Nile Delta, is operated by Disouco—a joint venture between EGAS and Wintershall Dea Nile, part of Harbour Energy. Since production began in 2013, the project has played a vital role in supporting Egypt’s energy needs.

In addition to its production milestones, the project has achieved key environmental goals, including the elimination of routine gas flaring and a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

In late 2022, Harbour Energy discovered a new gas field in the nearby East Damanhour exploration block. The find was swiftly tied into Disouq’s central facilities, allowing production to commence by September 2023. Harbour Energy operates the development with an 80% stake, alongside Croatia’s INA-Industrija Nafte, which holds the remaining 20%.

The agreement is expected to reinforce Egypt’s role as a regional energy hub while advancing national energy security and economic growth.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

