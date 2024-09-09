Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi met with Chairman of Infinity Solar Mohamed Mansour and Co-CEO of Hassan Allam Group Amr Hassan Allam to explore cooperation in the oil and gas sector, as per a statement.

The discussion focused on leveraging the companies' expertise in renewable and green energy generation and energy efficiency.

Badawi emphasized the significance of energy efficiency in achieving substantial savings for both the state and citizens, which aligns with the broader sustainable development goals.

He emphasized the petroleum sector's commitment to enhancing collaboration with the private sector in executing key strategic projects.

The meeting highlighted plans to utilize the companies' expertise in energy efficiency to conduct studies aimed at improving production and refining processes.

Additionally, the companies’ capabilities in implementing electric car chargers were reviewed, showcasing their infrastructure and services through a car charger system management platform.

