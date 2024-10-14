Arab Finance: Egypt is planning to increase its daily natural gas production by around 30% to 6 billion cubic feet by the end of 2025, a government official told Asharq Business.

The country’s current daily production of natural gas is 4.6 billion cubic feet.

The official revealed the government’s interest in placing several natural gas fields with substantial reserves on the production map as soon as possible.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the US energy giant Chevron would start drilling an exploratory well in the deep waters of Egypt’s Mediterranean Sea at its Nargis concession area next month, with an estimated investment of $150 million.

The Dutch oil giant Shell and Malaysian energy company Petronas also reportedly committed $420 million to develop the 10th and 11th phases of the Burullus gas fields in Egypt’s West Delta.

