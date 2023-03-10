PHOTO
Egis to acquire Omrania creating a leadership position in engineering and architecture consultancy in Saudi Arabia
The transaction, which is expected to close in the first half of 2023, is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals
March 10, 2023
