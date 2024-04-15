DUBAI - Ducab Group has revealed its strategic expansion into 20 new markets, bringing its geographic footprint to 75 countries.

Leveraging 44 years of pioneering achievements, Ducab has established a formidable legacy, with a track record of over 5,000 successful projects and partnerships spanning the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, Europe, and the Americas.

The company’s product portfolio, featuring 85,000 cable variants from five distinct families, reflects the company's dedication to offering a broad selection of high-quality options to meet the various needs of its customers.

Mohammad Almutawa, Group CEO of Ducab, said, “Our expansion into new markets marks a significant milestone in our journey, highlighting our ambition to grow and our commitment to being at the forefront of providing cutting-edge, high-quality power solutions and services.

We enable the world to benefit from – the country’s industrial innovation and sustainable energy solutions. This move is a testament to our dedication to innovation, quality, and sustainability, which have been the foundation of our operations for over four decades.”

Currently, exports account for 60% of Ducab's production, emphasising the company's growing influence on the international stage. Ducab’s products cater to a wide range of industries, including specialised solutions for nuclear energy, marine and offshore, and oil and gas sectors, and adhere to the most stringent international standards.

Ducab's interests extend to the research and development of new and more efficient energy solutions, particularly in the renewable energy sector, which represents a promising avenue for Ducab's cable solutions.