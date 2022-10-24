DUBAI: DUBAL Holding and Imdaad have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore and invest in projects aimed at fostering the Recycling and Sustainability sector in the UAE.

Jamal Abdulla Lootah, Group CEO of Imdaad, and Ahmad Hamad bin Fahad, CEO of DUBAL Holding, signed the MoU at a ceremony held at Dubal Holding office at Dubai Healthcare City.

Under the MoU, the two entities will establish a cooperative institutional framework to examine new initiatives for environment-friendly projects in the UAE, including co-investing and developing such projects to support Dubai Government's Sustainability initiatives.

Commenting on the partnership, Lootah said, "As a facilities management industry leader setting benchmarks in service excellence, product innovation, and community development, Imdaad has a stellar track record in working toward sustainability through eco-friendly offerings and practices as well as various efforts to raise environmental awareness. We seek to further this commitment through our new partnership with DUBAL Holding, building on our long-standing relationship.

"The new wide-ranging waste treatment, recycling, and energy recovery projects planned at our FARZ facility will contribute to the UAE's sustainability efforts and green development goals in line with the UAE Circular economy Policy, Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2021-2041, and Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050."

Bin Fahad said, "At DUBAL Holding, we are always working to foster sustainable technologies to facilitate the UAE's ambition to achieve a circular economy. This MoU is an important step that comes as part of our efforts to explore new avenues which will boost the nation's economy and overall development in the sustainability sector.

"By partnering with Imdaad, we aim to assist Dubai in its objective of sending zero waste to the landfills by 2030. Furthermore, this collaboration aligns with our commitment to evaluate and fund initiatives and projects that help achieve Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030 and Dubai Energy Strategy 2050, positioning the Emirate as one of the leading in this emerging field globally."