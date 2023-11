Dubai-based energy company ENOC Group has signed an MoU with Finnish sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) producer Neste to explore the supply and purchase of the fuel in the region.

ENOC said the agreement is the first milestone in its plan to supply blended SAF to all customers by 2030, contributing to a reduction of carbon emissions by 80% compared to traditional aviation fuel.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

