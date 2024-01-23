UAE - Amantra FM, a Dubai-based facilities management company, has announced that it has fully acquired Al Manqab Technical Services, a specialist in fire fighting and safety solutions, thus adding to its portfolio of MEP (mechanical, electrical and plumbing) services.

The acquisition of Al Manqab marks Amantra’s foray into the construction industry, where the integration of firestop solutions in design stages helps significantly avert fire hazards in the future.

Founded in 2018, Al Manqab has built a strong portfolio of firestop solutions and ancillary offerings such as safety programs, fire safety audits, hazard identification, and risk assessment.

Its expertise encompasses MEP penetrations, electrical risers, shaft openings, floor/wall openings and joints, where sophisticated firestop solutions can play an integral role in averting and mitigating fire-related incidents in the future.

The broad-based solutions, coupled with installation from trained technicians, constitute Al Manqab’s and, by extension, Amantra’s competitive edge in construction.

"Al Manqab’s tested-and-proven competencies in firestop solutions will synergize perfectly with Amantra’s existing MEP capabilities to offer enhanced value to our customers. The construction industry can be the custodian of fire safety in future buildings by incorporating sophisticated solutions in the design stages," explained Sangeetha B, the CEO of Amantra FM.

"The resulting preventive rather than reactive approach to fire safety has profound implications for liveability in the urban context. Amantra FM is proud to champion this righteous cause in GCC," she added.

ABM (Al Basti and Muktha), ASGC, and Innovo are among the leading clients who will benefit immensely from that synergy following the acquisition.

Al Manqab said it has a good track record of improving fire safety and awareness in organizations through employee engagement programmes.

Such programmes touch upon accountability measures and administrative controls to minimize exposure while underscoring the need to comply with global fire safety standards and protocols.

As toxic smoke and fires in buildings are a multi-faceted challenge with causes such as inadequate firestop measures in design stages, the lack of awareness among occupants, and indifference towards regulations and compliance with safety standards, a comprehensive solutions suite like Al Manqab’s is highly desirable today, it stated.

On the acquisition, Naveed Yakub, Area Operations Supervisor at Amantra, said: "Al Manqab’s competencies, coupled with our growing ecosystem and an impact-driven approach to facility operations and management, will help institutionalise fire resistance in buildings across GCC."

"Al Manqab adds a new dimension of MEP capability to the comprehensive suite of value-centric services we are building under the umbrella of Amantra," he added.

