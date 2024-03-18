DUBAI - H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), chaired the 81st meeting of the Council, which was held virtually in the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

The meeting was also attended by Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and board members Dawood Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality; Abdulla bin Kalban, Managing Director of Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA); Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC); Juan-Pablo Freile, General Manager of Dubai Petroleum; and Ahmad Mahboub, Acting CEO of the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA).

The Council reviewed updates of the Demand Side Management Strategy for 2030 and 2050, which set well-studied goals to reduce water and electricity consumption and link them to effective programmes in green building activities, building retrofits, efficient operation of industrial and government facilities, and the use of treated wastewater, external lighting, and cooling. This is part of the efforts to make Dubai a leading example in efficient energy and water demand management.

Al Tayer said that in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to promote a green economy and sustainable development, the Council regularly reviews programmes to reduce water and electricity consumption with the participation of public and private organisations. These efforts aim to achieve standards and mechanisms that demonstrate the effectiveness of implementation and the percentages that have been achieved in energy resource management.

Al Muhairbi noted that the regular updating of the existing strategies in the Council reflects the degrees of achievement of the set goals to ensure the effectiveness of the existing programmes, in line with the desired goals in the areas of sustainable development for Dubai.

The Council also discussed recommendations to support the strategic direction to increase the infrastructure for electric vehicle charging stations across the Emirate.

The Council looks forward to supporting private companies in building and installing charging stations in line with the public-private partnership model. By the end of last January, the number of electric and hybrid vehicles in Dubai reached 49,300 vehicles, and more than 390 charging stations were installed. This will be increased in the coming years.