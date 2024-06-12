DUBAI - The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has achieved impressive rankings across various indicators in the Brand Finance Middle East 150 report for 2024.

DEWA secured the top position among utilities in the UAE and ranked second in the region for brand value. Additionally, the report recognised DEWA's excellence in sustainability perception, naming it the leading entity in the UAE in terms of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) performance.

Brand Finance quantifies sustainability perceptions through its Sustainability Perceptions Index, which evaluates brands based on environmental, social, and governance dimensions.

This study examines the influence of sustainability on brand consideration across various sectors and identifies the brands that global consumers view as most committed to sustainability.

The report, released by Brand Finance, attributes DEWA's high brand value to its dedication to excellence in service delivery, innovation, and sustainability across all ESG principles.