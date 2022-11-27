DUBAI - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has commissioned a new 132/11kV substations in Al Awir First with a transmission capacity of 150 MVA, at a total cost of AED180 million.

DEWA also inaugurated a new transmission 400/132kV substation in Jebel Ali First and overhead cables with a conversion transmission of 2,000 MVA, at total cost of AED338 million.

This raises the total number of 400 kV transmission substations in Dubai to 27 stations and the number of 132kV transmission substations to 333 stations, in addition to 30 other 132kV substations under construction.

DEWA has awarded new contracts for five 132/11 kV substations in citizen housing neighbourhoods in Wadi Al Amardi, Wadi Al Shabak, Nadd Hessa, Al Khawaneej 2, Al Awir 1, with a total cost of AED440 million.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, highlighted DEWA’s commitment to providing a decent life for citizens by providing the infrastructure needed to implement the integrated housing plan launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to provide 15,800 citizen housing in Dubai over the next four years. The plan also aims to enhance the quality of life in all residential areas for Emiratis and strengthen social wellbeing.

“We strive to provide a state-of-the-art infrastructure to ensure the continuity of electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency to keep pace with Dubai’s rapid developments and achieve the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. DEWA’s investments in electricity transmission projects between 2021 and 2024 is AED10 billion. This includes AED2 billion for 400 kV transmission projects and AED8 billion for 132 kV projects. DEWA recorded substantial growth in the number of new transmission substations by 22 percent in the first half of 2022, compared to the same period last year. DEWA’s adoption of the latest disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, smart technologies and innovative practices across all its operations, has contributed to achieving 100 percent in the reliability and availability of the energy transmission system in Dubai, and achieving the best performance among utilities worldwide in energy transmission since 2018,” added Al Tayer.

Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President - Power Transmission at DEWA, said that transmission substations are implemented according to the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and safety, based on the latest digital technologies for transmission substations, thus enhancing DEWA’s efforts to promote digital transformation in all its service and operations.