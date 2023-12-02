DUBAI - Rachel Boti-Douayoua, Carbon Markets and Non-Markets Focal Point at the Côte d'Ivoire's Ministry of Environment, Sustainable Development and Ecological Transition, has expressed her country's commitment to activating carbon markets for collaborative efforts with other nations to fulfil their specific national contributions.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during her participation in COP28, she stated, "At Côte d'Ivoire, we aim to reduce around 30% of carbon dioxide emissions by 2030. This is our commitment under the Paris Agreement."

“We are here at COP28 because we want to operationalise the Paris Agreement. I work specifically on carbon markets and am part of the negotiation team on Article 6, which is about carbon markets.”

She said that in Côte d'Ivoire, they are diligently working on putting in place a regulatory and institutional framework on carbon markets. Meetings and workshops involving local stakeholders have been conducted to validate the framework, with plans to implement carbon markets upon government approval.

She added that the Loss and Damage Fund will be crucial for vulnerable countries grappling with the impacts of climate change.