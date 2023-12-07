DUBAI - Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and Chief Executive Officer of the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA), emphasised that the ongoing COP28 serves as an ideal platform for shaping the future of global climate action.

The event, attended by world leaders, presents a significant opportunity for international collaboration to identify and implement crucial measures for the future of climate work on a global scale to preserve the Earth.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Sheikha Shamma expressed her wishes for COP28 to yield tangible positive outcomes, propelling international climate action towards a more prosperous future.

She highlighted that the UICCA has an extensive agenda of activities within its pavilion at the climate conference, situated in the Knowledge Hub in the Green Zone, all reflecting the ambitious goals they strive to achieve.

Sheikha Shamma lauded the launch of Climate Call, an interactive new platform to crowdsource and accelerate innovative climate action ideas from around the world. Additionally, she mentioned the partnership with Carbon Click, a platform enabling all COP28 attendees to offset their conference visits with transparent and high-quality carbon credits.

She stated that effective climate action hinges on innovation capabilities. As one of the independent institutions for climate action, the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators actively works to identify promising ideas and green technologies that can make a positive impact. All these activities aim to accelerate innovation and empower individuals to transform their ideas into tangible positive outcomes during COP28.