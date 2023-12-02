ABU DHABI - His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, said that the UAE seeks a world in which peace, stability, cooperation and sustainability, prevail.

In a speech during his participation in World Climate Action Summit, His Highness Sheikh Mansour welcomed the participating delegates in the UAE, describing it as the country that “encompasses the whole world in one nation”.

His Highness expressed his pride in hosting the world in the World Climate Action Summit, as well as the UAE's partnerships and investments in the fields of climate action, environment and food diversity in 106 countries around the world.

His Highness reiterated the UAE's firm stance in climate action, as it became the first country in the region to announce carbon neutrality by 2050. “We have a US$163 billion strategy to diversify energy sources and shift towards clean, renewable energy,” he added.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed noted to the announcement by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the World Climate Action Summit to establish a US$30 billion Global Climate Fund to support climate solutions and global climate action.

"Communication and cooperation between countries, cultures and civilisations is the way to defeat climate challenges facing our planet, because everyone is responsible for everyone," His Highness Sheikh Mansour concluded.