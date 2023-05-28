Chevron Lummus Global (CLG), a leading process technology licensor for refining hydroprocessing technologies and alternative source fuels, has announced that it has been awarded a key contract by Saudi energy group Taqat Development for a new 75,000 TPA needle coke/synthetic graphite complex in Rabigh.

A joint venture between US energy major Chevron and Lummus Technology, CLG is a global leader in catalyst system supply. It offers the most complete bottom-of-the-barrel solution for upgrading heavy oil residues.

Under the agreement, the Chevron JV will provide pilot plant testing, licensing, basic design, and additional engineering and operations support. The feedstock will be supplied by Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Company (Petro Rabigh), it stated.

The grassroots complex will utilize CLG's two-step coking process to convert feedstock streams, which would otherwise be used as fuel oil, into high-quality needle coke, and synthetic graphite, said the statement from the company.

This process helps to reduce environmental impact by repurposing feedstock streams that would otherwise be considered lower-value or waste materials into valuable products, contributing to a more sustainable approach to resource utilization, it stated.

CLG pointed out that its proprietary technology was a result of decades of continual refinement and accumulated data from over 60 unit designs and commercial installations. It has proven to be a superior option for converting heavy feedstocks into in-demand products like needle coke and synthetic graphite.

This contract award highlights CLG's expertise and leadership in the field of advanced carbon products, it added.

