Cheiron Energy plans to expand its business portfolio in Egypt to include new concession areas, the company’s CEO Alan Linn said.

Linn outlined the company’s future plans in the African country during a meeting with Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

The CEO highlighted promising investment opportunities in Egypt, affirming Cheiron’s objectives to pump additional investments and intensify exploration operations to increase production rates.

The company intends to bring an advanced hydraulic drilling rig to Egypt to start fracturing drilling operations for shale gas, boosting environmental protection, reducing cost, and lowering energy consumption.

