Cheiron Petroleum Corporation is considering increasing its daily oil and natural gas production in Egypt by 20% in 2025 to bring it up to 168,000 equivalent barrels, an official at the firm told Al Arabiya Business.

The company’s current daily production in Egypt amounts to around 140,000 equivalent barrels, the official pointed out, adding that it targets adding about 10,000 barrels within the second half (H2) of 2024.

Furthermore, he noted that the company is seeking to finish drilling six gas wells at West El Burullus Concession by the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024.

The company is also planning to participate in the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation’s (EGPC) coming bids after studying and assessing them, the official added.

