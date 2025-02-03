Saudi Arabia - Baker Hughes, a leading energy technology company, has announced that it has secured a major contract for the development of six gas compression trains and six propane compressors, as part of the third expansion phase of Aramco’s Jafurah gas field, located in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The key order, placed by Spanish group Tecnicas Reunidas, was booked in the fourth quarter of 2024, said a statement from Baker Hughes.

Building on its broad experience in providing technology solutions for the entire natural gas value chain, Baker Hughes will supply its state-of-the-art electric motor driven compression solutions, leveraging its recently expanded Damman Center in Dammam city.

The company said this order adds to its long-standing partnership with Aramco, which includes the supply of compression solutions for the Haradh and Hawiyah gas plants and first phase of the Jafurah gas plant and gas compression facilities.

More recently, Baker Hughes said it was awarded the contract to supply equipment for the third phase of Saudi Arabia’s Master Gas System project.

"Gas continues to serve as a vital source of reliable, abundant and lower-carbon energy," remarked Ganesh Ramaswamy, the Executive Vice President of Industrial & Energy Technology at Baker Hughes.

"Our advanced gas compression technology will enable efficient and reliable production from the Jafurah field, further supporting Aramco’s vision and contributing to Saudi Arabia's energy development," he added.

