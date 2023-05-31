Bahrain - His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister, today (May 30) inaugurated the Al Dur 2 Phase Two Independent Water and Power Project (IWPP) which has been built at a total investment of $1 billion.

It is an extension of Al Dur Phase 1, which was inaugurated by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, reported BNA.

The key facility is the first production station in the kingdom connected to the high-voltage electricity transmission network of 400 KV. The station was established by Bahrain's Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) in partnership with Acwa Power, a leading Saudi developer and operator of power generation, water desalination and green hydrogen plants worldwide, and Japanese companies.

The IWPP generates 1,500 MW of electricity and processes 50 million gallons of desalinated water daily. This takes the kingdom’s overall production capacity to 5,044 MW of electricity and 204 million gallons of desalinated water daily.

Speaking at the inauguration, His Royal Highness highlighted the kingdom’s commitment to developing energy production projects in partnership with the private sector and in line with its comprehensive development, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

His Royal Highness lauded the entire project team for helping enhance energy efficiency and expand electricity and water production capacity in conjunction with programmes and priorities that consolidate development.

HRH Prince Salman highlighted the kingdom’s commitment to adopt innovative programmes that are of high quality and meet efficiency standards in addition to contributing to the country's wide-ranging development goals and future energy-saving ambitions.

The Prime Minister lauded EWA's significant role and efforts to bolster the electricity and water sector and ensure its sustainability to meet growing demand and achieve its far-reaching aspirations.

He later toured the facility and was briefed on the operations of the Al Dur 2 Phase 2 project, stated the BNA report.

Minister of Electricity and Water Affairs Yasser bin Ibrahim Humaidan, highlighted the kingdom’s commitment to achieving development plans and projects across sectors, in line with its comprehensive development led by HM the King and supported by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Ibrahim pointed out that the project meets the highest international quality standards and will help to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change to achieve sustainable development.

EWA President Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, affirmed that the Authority and its workforce are committed to achieving the comprehensive development goals set by His Majesty King Hamad and supported by His Royal Highness.

Kamal bin Ahmed also affirmed EWA's commitment to its partnership with the private sector, ensuring the continuation of energy programmes and plans that contribute to energy sustainability.

He highlighted the importance of meeting the growing demand for electricity and water consumption considering the kingdom’s industrial, commercial, and urban expansion.

Acwa Power Chairman Mohammad Abunayyan highlighted the efficiency of the project’s construction which was completed on schedule and sustainably, said the report.

He also expressed pride that the project’s completion has solidified Bahrain-Saudi relations, it added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).