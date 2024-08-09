Egypt - The Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) has inaugurated a production line for gas stove safety valves at the Arab British Company for Dynamic Industries (ABD), affiliated with the organization, as per a statement.

Marking the first of its kind in the country, the production line has an annual capacity of 1 million valves.

However, it is expected to add further production lines to reach a capacity of 5 million valves annually within three years.

The ABD aims to supply valves to the local market to meet the increasing demand, in addition to exporting to Arab and African countries.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).