Egypt - Algammal for Contracting, a major player in Egypt’s infrastructure sector, is significantly expanding its operations across various sectors, including electricity, water, sanitation, and renewable energy, according to Mohamed Farouk Hafeez, the company’s vice president.

The company is deeply involved in the Egypt-Saudi Arabia electricity interconnection project, handling three key work packages.

One package involves the installation of eight submarine cables, a project completed in collaboration with Prysmian. Algammal for Contracting managed the domestic aspects of this work. A second package focuses on civil works, including trenching and ground cable preparation, using advanced techniques such as tunnel boring to minimise disruption.

The third package, involving directional horizontal drilling, is complete. The interconnection project, scheduled for completion in mid-2025, will enhance Egypt’s power grid reliability by providing alternative power sources, reducing outages and improving stability, Hafeez said.

Algammal for Contracting is also broadening its geographical reach, undertaking projects in Libya, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq. In Libya, the company is leading the largest tunnel boring project in Tripoli, installing 1200 mm diameter pipes—a regional first. The company has also established a manufacturing complex in 10th of Ramadan City to produce pipes and plastic components for infrastructure projects.

The company plans to launch a dedicated renewable energy sector by the fourth quarter of 2025, focusing on solar and wind power and connecting renewable energy plants to the national grid. Alongside its work on the electricity interconnection, the company continues to participate in other infrastructure projects, including sanitation and water networks.

This includes electrification projects in the New Delta region (more than 150 km of overhead lines) and infrastructure support for Egypt’s high-speed rail. Irrigation projects in Toshka are also underway, with networks completed for two projects covering approximately 7000 feddans. A previous Toshka project spanning 3500 feddans is 90% complete, with only 10% of the work remaining.

Hafeez acknowledged challenges in the electricity interconnection project, citing the mountainous terrain in Taba and difficult soil conditions as obstacles. Logistical support for offshore operations in the Red Sea also presented significant difficulties. However, he noted that these challenges were overcome due to the company’s extensive experience. Future plans include further electricity interconnections with Greece and Cyprus via Saudi Arabia, strengthening Egypt’s power exchange capabilities with Europe.

Algammal for Contracting is committed to a “green transformation,” expanding its use of renewable energy and developing solar and wind power projects. The company is also focusing on efficient irrigation techniques, such as drip irrigation, which extracts moisture from the air for efficient watering. This technology will be available in the first quarter of 2025, primarily for the private sector.

In conclusion, Hafeez told Daily News Egypt that Algammal for Contracting aims to continue its expansion across various sectors, executing major infrastructure projects in electricity, water, sanitation, and renewable energy. Leveraging its experience in large-scale projects, the company aims to remain a leading player in the sector in Egypt and the Arab region.

