Egypt - Air Liquide Egypt and United Energy Group (UEG) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on sustainable energy transition projects in Egypt, focusing on the production of low-carbon ammonia derived from renewable hydrogen.

Egypt, with its abundant renewable resources and supportive ecosystem, is poised to become a global leader in the renewable energy sector. UEG, a company actively involved in renewable projects worldwide, has a strategic focus on Egypt and is working to build strong partnerships across the entire energy value chain.

Leveraging its extensive presence in Egypt and its technological expertise in the energy transition, Air Liquide will support UEG in developing renewable-based ammonia production. The partnership will involve supplying nitrogen for the project and co-developing solutions to address the challenges posed by the intermittency of renewable energy, ensuring the production of competitive ammonia.

Air Liquide has been operating in Egypt since 2002, serving a diverse range of industries, including metals, glass, petrochemicals, and food and beverage. This agreement will capitalize on its deep experience in advancing technologies for low-carbon production.

Gu Xiaodong, Vice President and General Manager of Green Hydrogen at UEG, commented: “This partnership with Air Liquide marks a significant step in UEG’s efforts to advance green hydrogen projects in Egypt. By combining local resources with Air Liquide’s leading technologies and infrastructure, we are well-positioned to develop green ammonia production facilities in the region. We look forward to realizing our vision and contributing to Egypt’s green hydrogen goals.”

Prean Chetty, General Manager of Air Liquide Egypt, said: “This collaboration is an important milestone in supporting Egypt’s energy transition. We are committed to leveraging our world-class technologies and expertise to help achieve sustainable energy solutions and contribute to Egypt’s renewable energy objectives.”

