Egypt - Agiba Petroleum Company has successfully cooperated with the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) and the Italian energy giant Eni in accelerating the development of the Iris field in Egypt’s Western Desert, according to a statement.

The field is currently being developed through three production wells that guarantee a daily production capacity of 8,500 barrels of oil equivalent (BoE).

Meanwhile, Agiba Petroleum plans to drill additional wells over the coming period, the locations of which are being determined in accordance with existing wells and reservoir studies.

The Iris field has been linked to the company's pipeline network, demonstrating the success of its exploration strategy and leveraging new discoveries.

