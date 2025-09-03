EOG Resources CEO Ezra Yacob confirmed on Tuesday that the company's project with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company is running on schedule, with ADNOC drilling horizontal wells and testing oil to the surface at a shale block in the United Arab Emirates.

Houston-based EOG Resources operates the block and had expected to begin drilling in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi in the second half of 2025.

EOG also entered Bahrain's upstream sector earlier this year, signing a gas exploration deal with Bahrain's state-owned Bapco Energies.

Bapco has horizontally tested gas to the surface at the onshore gas prospect, Yacob added at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York.

(Reporting by Georgina McCartney in Houston and Pooja Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)