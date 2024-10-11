ABU DHABI - ADNOC Onshore, a subsidiary of ADNOC, has partnered with Engineering for the Petroleum and Process Industries (ENPPI) to source steel pipes from local manufacturers for projects across its onshore fields, strengthening the UAE’s industrial sector and creating 50 engineering jobs for UAE nationals in the process.

Through its In-Country Value (ICV) programme, ADNOC is prioritising local sourcing and manufacturing, boosting the UAE’s industrial capabilities and reducing dependence on imports, further advancing the establishment of a self-reliant and diverse economy.

These local manufacturers have tapped into the AED90 billion ($24.5 billion) that ADNOC has allocated for critical industrial products in its procurement pipeline by 2030.

Local manufacturers, including Al Gharbia Pipe Company and SeAH Steel UAE, will produce the steel pipes, further enhancing the local supply chain. Other UAE-based companies, such as FTV Proclad UAE, NMDC Energy, Bredero Shaw International, ArcelorMittal and Hilong Petroleum Pipe Company will provide specialised services, while Arabian Fiber Optic Cable Manufacturing will supply the fiber optic cables integrated into the pipes to enable the digitalisation of operations.

Further materials will be exclusively sourced in the UAE to support pipe installation, with Camtech supplying valves, Al Jazeera Bolts Industries providing fasteners, and Bin Sari Specialised Technologies delivering anti-corrosion products.

Omar Al Nasri, ADNOC Onshore Chief Executive Officer, said, "ADNOC is proud to continue collaborating with our partners to boost the UAE’s industrial and economic growth. Our partnership with ENPPI will generate significant local manufacturing opportunities that will support the growth of the UAE’s industrial base and create high-skilled private sector jobs to UAE nationals.”

The UAE nationals to be employed will be trained by ENPPI at its Project Home Office in Dubai South and headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

Wael Lotfy Moustafa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ENPPI, stated, “We are proud to support ADNOC’s vision to create lasting local value for the UAE as part of our projects across ADNOC Onshore’s fields. By sourcing key products locally and harnessing the expertise of skilled UAE Nationals, we will ensure that the UAE’s people and industries benefit as we carry out key EPC projects.”

Since its inception, ADNOC’s ICV programme has created 11,500 jobs for Emiratis in the private sector and redirected AED187 billion ($51 billion) back into the UAE’s economy.

By focusing on opportunity creation, Emiratisation, diversification and industrialisation, ADNOC’s ICV programme aims to inject AED178 billion ($49 billion) back into the UAE’s economy by 2028. These goals underline ADNOC’s support for the ‘Make It in the Emirates’ initiative, which seeks to boost the UAE’s socioeconomic development and growth.