Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Distribution continued to expand its network in 2023, surpassing its annual target of 25-35 new stations by opening 41 service stations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.



The total network of service stations reached 840 by 2023-end, including 597 in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the company, which trades on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, said in a statement on Wednesday.



The ADNOC subsidiary’s international footprint was also boosted by its acquisition of a 50% stake in TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt, which owns over 240 retail fuel stations, convenience stores, aviation and lubricant businesses.



In the second half of 2023, nine ADNOC-branded service stations were launched across Egypt to offer a full range of services to the local communities.



The company delivered an 11.8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in total fuel volumes in the GCC, particularly the UAE and Saudi Arabia, last year.



Retail and commercial volumes increased 9.6% and 16.2% YoY, respectively, due to the regional economic growth and increased contributions from assets in Saudi Arabia.



ADNOC Distribution registered 179.7 million fuel retail transactions last year. Similarly, the company’s non-fuel retail business transactions rose 12.9% YoY.



“We will leverage our global footprint, cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach to fuel the next phase of our success,” said Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution.



The company’s full financial results will be announced next month.

