ABU DHABI - ADNOC and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) announced today the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) to explore potential opportunities to build low carbon energy supply chains and advance carbon neutral solutions to accelerate decarbonisation across the energy sector.

The SCA builds on the longstanding strategic energy relationship between the UAE and Japan. Through the agreement, ADNOC and MHI will seek to complement their strengths and create synergies to accelerate the development of global hydrogen and ammonia value chains. ADNOC and MHI will also explore research and deployment of carbon management technologies.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Executive Director of Low Carbon Solutions and International Growth at ADNOC, said, "This agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries builds on the UAE's longstanding and successful strategic energy relationship with Japan. By matching Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' related technologies with our assets, we will not only assess opportunities to develop the important hydrogen and ammonia value chains but also explore synergies that have the potential to benefit ADNOC and the broader new energies ecosystem. Our combined expertise and commitment to advancing carbon neutral technologies offers great potential to help accelerate ADNOC's journey to net zero by 2045."

Low carbon hydrogen and ammonia are critical to decarbonising hard-to-abate industries and meeting the growing global demand for cleaner feedstock for power generation.

Dr. Hitoshi Kaguchi, Senior Executive Vice President at MHI who is responsible for energy transition and the expansion of growth fields, said, "It is a great honour to collaborate with a leading company in decarbonising hard-to-abate industry sectors and in developing a low carbon fuel value chain globally. We look forward to contributing to ADNOC's net zero ambition through our reliable technology in the coming projects under this agreement."

ADNOC is an early mover in developing global markets for clean hydrogen and ammonia. The company is building a 1 million tons per year low-carbon ammonia production facility at the TA'ZIZ industrial ecosystem and chemicals hub in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi. ADNOC has also expanded its strategic energy partnerships across the hydrogen value chain and has shipped several demonstration cargoes of low-carbon ammonia to customers in Asia and Germany.