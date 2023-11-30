Acwa Power, a leading Saudi utility project developer and a leader in energy transition, has announced that it has received from Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (Dewa) the Plant Commercial Operation certificate for the 2,400 MW Hassyan Energy Project.

With this achievement, the last 600 MW Power Unit joins the three previous 600 MW power units that entered into commercial operation in earlier stages, writes a TradeArabia staff reporter citing Acwa Power's filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

Acwa Power owns a net stake of 26.95% in Hassyan Energy Phase 1. The Hassyan Complex includes a water desalination project with a production capacity of 120 million imperial gallons of water per day (MIGD) using reverse osmosis (RO) technology based on the Independent Water Producer (IWP) model.

TradeArabia had earlier reported that Acwa Power had emerged as the preferred bidder for the construction and operation of the 180 million imperial gallon per day (MIGD) sea water reverse osmosis Hassyan Phase 1 Independent Water Producer (IWP) project, being set up at with an investment of AED3.35 billion ($914 million).

The financial impact of achieving the full capacity will be reflected from Q4 2023 onwards.

