Abu Dhabi's Al Seer Marine, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), said on Wednesday it completed a 495 million dirhams ($134.8 million) financing deal for the construction of its two very large gas carriers (VLGCs).

The deal was agreed and signed by ABGC DMCC, the joint venture firm of Al Seer Marine and BGN International, an energy, trading and transportation companies, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. The financing was arranged by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.

Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries is constructing the gas carriers.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

