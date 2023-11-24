State oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Company said on Friday it opened a pilot high-speed hydrogen refuelling station to test a fleet of zero-emission hydrogen-powered vehicles.

The station, the region's first such, will create green hydrogen from water using an electrolyser powered by clean grid electricity, the company said in a statement.

The hydrogen supplied at the pilot station will be certified as “green” from solar sources by the International REC Standard, an internationally recognized certification organization. The pilot will be used to gather data to understand the long-term viability of hydrogen vehicles in the UAE.

The fleet of hydrogen vehicles are being provided by Toyota, Al Futtaim Motors and BMW, and will be tested by taxi companies, including Tawasul.

The station is located on land provided by Masdar City and operated by ADNOC Distribution,

Early this year, ADNOC said it had earmarked $15 billion for projects including carbon capture, electrification, new CO2 absorption technology and investments in hydrogen and renewables.

ADNOC's board in late November also approved a five-year business plan and capital expenditure of $150 billion for 2023-2027.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

