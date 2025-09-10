Abu Dhabi Department of Energy and Goldman Sachs International have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities in the energy, water and technology sectors.

The landmark agreement, the first-of-its-kind between a government entity in Abu Dhabi and Goldman Sachs International, was signed during an Abu Dhabi Department of Energy delegation's visit to the US.

Under the agreement, the two parties will explore ways to attract foreign direct investment, forge public-private partnerships, and implement joint projects to modernise water infrastructure, deploy advanced treatment technologies, and enhance the resilience of water networks, as well as asset monetisation strategies to enable private capital investment in vital projects.

The delegation from the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), led by Dr Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, visited the US to enhance international cooperation, expand strategic partnerships in the energy and water sectors, and explore the latest sustainability and innovation-driven solutions and technologies, underscoring the emirate’s commitment to advancing the industry.

The visit aimed to support the transformation of Abu Dhabi’s energy and water sectors through the exchange of expertise with US organisations, gaining insights into best-in-class regulatory and operational practices, and exploring collaboration opportunities in artificial intelligence, energy storage, water desalination, and sustainable agriculture. The delegation also discussed possibilities for further developing AD.WE, an advanced AI-driven control centre platform, launched by DoE in partnership with AIQ and Presight.

The delegation’s visit included California, Texas, Michigan, Massachusetts, and New York, where it held a series of high-level meetings with government officials, research institutions, technology firms, innovation hubs, and investment entities. Discussions covered collaboration in advanced infrastructure projects, sustainable regulatory frameworks, digital technology integration, smart grid and renewable energy legislation, AD.WE platform development, and plans to establish a joint water and energy innovation hub in Abu Dhabi.

The meetings also addressed grid security, renewable energy in agriculture, research in energy storage and advanced materials, and smart water infrastructure management. The delegation further explored clean technology initiatives and sustainable project financing with major investment firms.

Commenting on the DoE’s agreement with Goldman Sachs International, Dr Al Jarwan said: “Water security is a central pillar of Abu Dhabi’s broader energy transition agenda. Our partnership with a global financial institution like Goldman Sachs reflects the emirate’s commitment to attracting world-class expertise and investments to deliver flexible, efficient, and future-ready water systems. This agreement lays the groundwork for solutions that are economically viable, environmentally responsible, and socially beneficial, in line with the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 and Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Water Resources Management Framework.”

Dr Al Jarwan added: “This visit reflects our commitment to fostering international cooperation and expanding strategic partnerships that advance the sustainable transformation of the energy and water sectors. By learning firsthand from US regulatory and technological models, we can draw on best practices to shape effective policies and develop smart, future-ready infrastructure that meets the challenges of tomorrow.”

He highlighted that the AD.WE platform was also presented as a cutting-edge national tool designed to support the sector’s digital transformation by harnessing artificial intelligence and predictive analytics for efficient resource management, noting significant interest from US partners in research, technological innovation, and joint investment opportunities in sustainable infrastructure.

His Excellency Dr Al Jarwan also emphasised that delegations of this kind serve as a valuable platform for knowledge exchange and impactful partnerships, expressing his eagerness to translate the outcomes of this mission into tangible actions, including joint projects and cooperation agreements.

The mission resulted in the signing of cooperation frameworks, the establishment of joint task forces, the launch of knowledge-sharing programmes, and the implementation of pilot projects in AI, energy storage, and water efficiency. - TradeArabia News Service

