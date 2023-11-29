ABU DHABI: Dr. Abdullah Al Mandous, Director-General of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) and President of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), has been selected as one of the top 30 global figures in the field of climate action by Business Insider's "Climate Action 30" list for the year 2023.

This annual list honours leaders who are at the forefront of addressing global climate challenges.

Dr. Al Mandous boasts a career spanning over three decades in the field of meteorology at both the local and global levels. Since assuming the presidency of the World Meteorological Organisation, he has significantly focused on active engagement in research related to climate change issues.

Dr. Al Mandous stands out at the national level through his emphasis on establishing an extensive network of weather stations, data centres, and radar networks, all of which contribute to his future vision in tackling climate challenges, underscoring said network's vital role in climate research and climate action.

One of his prominent ambitions during his tenure as WMO President is to oversee the achievement of the "Early Warning for All" initiative. This initiative aims to establish robust warning systems in communities vulnerable to severe weather events, especially in the Southern Hemisphere.

The inclusion of Dr. Al Mandous in the list of the top 30 global figures in climate action is not only a recognition of his personal achievements but also a testament to the influential work he carries out, his vision, and dedication in serving his country and the World Meteorological Organisation in the field of climate action. This aligns with this year's theme of empowering individuals and communities to be part of the solution in combating climate change.