ABU DHABI - ADNOC announced today that it generated $500 million (AED1.84 billion) in value by deploying artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in 2023.

The value was generated from integrating over 30 industry-leading AI tools across ADNOC's full value chain, from field operations to smarter and quicker corporate decision-making. Together, these applications also abated up to 1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions between 2022 and 2023, the equivalent of removing around 200,000 gasoline-powered cars from the road.

The achievement is a testament to ADNOC's longstanding strategy to develop and deploy pioneering technologies such as AI, robotic automation, and advanced data analytics. The milestone marks the start of a multi-year programme to accelerate the deployment of a suite of AI solutions across ADNOC's value to chain to further enhance safety, while driving down emissions and driving up value.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said, "Artificial intelligence is one of the most important economic and social game changers of our era and it can play a crucial role in accelerating a just, orderly and equitable energy transition. At ADNOC, we have integrated artificial intelligence across our operations, from the control room to the boardroom, and it is enabling us to make smarter decisions and better protect our people and the environment.

"As we grow our diversified portfolio to ensure secure, reliable and responsible supply of energy, we are further integrating AI to future-proof our business and drive greater and more sustainable value from our assets and resources."

The announcement was made at ADNOC's Leadership Forum held at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, where employees across the ADNOC Group gathered to discuss strategic priorities and initiatives as the company delivers on its mandate to transform, decarbonise and future-proof and ensure a secure, reliable and responsible supply of energy.

In ADNOC's upstream operations, AI applications play a central role in mapping subsurface resources, optimising drilling, production activity and smarter reservoir management. This enables ADNOC to quickly and efficiently grow its production capacity and ensure the continued delivery of lower-carbon intensity energy to the world.

Across upstream and downstream facilities, ADNOC's Centralised Predictive Analytics and Diagnostics (CPAD) programme harnesses AI to remotely monitor critical operational equipment. CPAD has drastically reduced the frequency of unplanned shutdowns and streamlined routine maintenance activity, while simultaneously improving operational efficiency to produce maximum energy with minimum emissions.

AI is also supporting ADNOC's net zero by 2045 ambition and its target to achieve near-zero methane emissions by 2030. Tools such as Emission X gather historic and real-time data from hundreds of sources on operational sites to accurately predict emission sources up to five years in advance, allowing operators to take preventative action.

Emission X was developed by AIQ, a joint venture between ADNOC and G42 established in 2020 to drive an AI-powered transformation of the energy sector towards a more sustainable future.

Other AIQ products in operation at ADNOC's facilities include SMARTi, an intelligent computer vision system that uses AI to detect safety hazards across industrial and operational environments. AR360 uses AI to visualise reservoirs and optimise development, reducing planning time and increasing well life and ultimate recovery rates.

Robowell uses AI to remotely operate equipment like flow valves in upstream facilities, reducing cost, enhancing safety and increasing production capacity.