ArabFinance : Egypt’s privatization program is set to resume in March, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait told Bloomberg Asharq.

“We can expect more state-owned companies to offer shares on the EGX in the coming weeks,” Maait said.

This comes a few days after Planning Minister Hala El Said announcement that the government plans to accelerate privatization by selling stakes in state-owned firms every month or two.

The government’s privatization drive started to gain momentum late last year with the successful IPO of state fintech firm e-Finance and a secondary stake sale by Abu Qir Fertilizers.

Before then, the program had only delivered one secondary offering in the three years since its announcement, due to poor global market conditions and the pandemic.

