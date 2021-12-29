Having a capacity of 1,465 megawatts, the Benban Solar Energy Complex was established in partnership with the private sector and international expertise.

Benban complex, which has a cost of $4 billion, is set to be one of the world's ten largest solar parks.

This comes as El-Sisi aims to make Egypt rely more on the production and distribution of electricity from renewable sources, and export power and connect to neighboring countries.

The project has created 11,720 direct jobs and 23,440 indirect jobs during the implementation period. It will create another 6,000 after operation, with 10 percent of the participating companies’ profits allocated to social responsibility programs to support the community.

The project’s implementation has started in 2015 upon the partnership of about 40 energy companies including Spain’s Acciona, UAE’s Alcazar Energy, Italy’s Eneri, France’s Total and China’s CHINT.