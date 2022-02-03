PHOTO
ArabFinance: The Egyptian Cabinet has agreed upon the amendment of the value of administrative fees related to conducting a Covid-19 PCR travel test, according to an official statement.
The Cabinet also approved to amend the fees of Antigen Rapid test for both Egyptians and foreigners.
The value to be paid for conducting a PCR test will be EGP 650 for Egyptians, instead of the previous fee of EGP900, and EGP 750 for foreigners, instead of EGP 1,200.
Meanwhile, fees for the Antigen Rapid test are now EGP 175 for Egyptians, instead of EGP 250, and EEG 225 for foreigners, instead of EGP 320.
