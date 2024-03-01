H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council, attended the Dubai Centre for Special Needs’ (DCSN) annual concert, held under the theme “I Have a Dream”.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed commended the Centre’s efforts in nurturing and supporting its students, alongside providing services that align with the leadership's directives to offer comprehensive care to People of Determination. She also stressed the importance of empowering these individuals by supporting their educational endeavours, developing their skills, encouraging their integration into society, and enabling them to attain the highest levels of achievement across diverse domains.

Sheikha Latifa said, “Guided by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai government is committed to enhancing the participation of People of Determination through providing them with necessary care, rehabilitation and a supportive environment to fulfil their dreams. People of Determination consistently demonstrate their resilience and creativity, which is why we believe in their exceptional talents and ability to achieve unparalleled success and excellence. Empowering this segment of the community reflects Dubai’s enduring ethos of inclusivity and support for all its members.”

During his speech at the event, Dr. Abdullah Al Khayat, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the DCSN, highlighted the Centre’s major milestones over the years and expressed sincere appreciation to Sheikha Latifa for her steadfast support of the Center. He emphasised DCSN’s commitment to improving its services for People of Determination by adhering to the highest international standards.

Dr. Al Khayat also underscored the Centre’s dedication to maintaining its mission as a beacon of excellence in this field. He noted the Center’s impressive growth over the years, attributing its success to unwavering effort, determination and the delivery of exceptional care and services for People of Determination, which has strengthened the Centre's position as a distinguished entity in specialised care.

In her address, Dr. Mahshid Salehi, Director of the DCSN, also conveyed heartfelt appreciation to Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed for her unwavering support of the Centre. “The theme of this year’s annual concert revolved around the dreams and aspirations of the students, highlighting DCSN’s dedication to assisting them in achieving their goals. DCSN provides People of Determination with top-tier services and cultivates an environment that encourages students to develop their artistic, practical, and vocational talents,” she said.

During the event, Sheikha Latifa witnessed musical theatrical performances titled “I Have a Dream", meticulously crafted and performed by several of the Centre’s students. The performances served as a testament to the students’ dedication, showcasing their unique artistic talents and creative prowess.

The concert was also attended by Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai; Major General Ahmed Mohammed Rafie, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administration Affairs at Dubai Police; and the Centre’s Board Members Kamal Hamza, Abdullah Matar and Saeed Khalfan.

The Dubai Centre for Special Needs is a non-profit organisation committed to providing the highest quality educational services tailored for People of Determination. It empowers students by enhancing their academic skills and broadening their knowledge foundation.