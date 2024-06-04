Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) will organise the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week, a WED Movement initiative led by ECA, which will run from 29th October to 2nd November 2024.

The event is held under the patronage of H.H. Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of ECA.

The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week is set to galvanise the emirate's focus on early childhood development (ECD), highlighting the capital's critical role in nurturing children's growth and development across all facets of society. Aligned with WED's themes of Intentional Parenting, Culture and Identity, and Sustainable and Family-friendly Cities, Abu Dhabi aims to inspire community involvement and collaboration in advancing ECD.

Sheikh Theyab said, "The commitment of the UAE to enhancing the welfare and development of our youngest citizens is crucial, as they are the future of our nation. WED serves as a genuinely innovative platform dedicated to forging solutions that positively impact children's lives., not just domestically but globally."

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week features an array of sessions and workshops that will showcase groundbreaking research, innovative solutions, and promising startups in early childhood development.

The event also brings together investors and venture capital funds, facilitating collaboration and investment in ECD innovations that address challenges and accelerate development in priority areas of Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Chair of the WED Movement, emphasised, "We are committed to not only creating a convening of parents, professionals, and experts that harvests innovative ideas that will accelerate change in the Early Childhood Development sector, but also to sharing the solutions and learnings with countries near and far to spearhead the world early childhood development movement."

Sana Mohammad Suhail, ECA Director-General, said, "Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week epitomises the emirate's dedication to fostering child-friendly and inclusive communities. By nurturing the well-being of our youngest residents and promoting family-centric initiatives, we ensure that our next generations continue to thrive and prosper."

As the first event of its kind in the region, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week underscores the emirate and the UAE's commitment to advancing the global early childhood development agenda.