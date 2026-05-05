SINGAPORE: The yen was ⁠steady on Tuesday amid lingering market nerves after suspected intervention by Tokyo last week sparked sharp gains in recent sessions, while the U.S. ‌dollar firmed on safe-haven demand as the Middle East war weighed on sentiment.

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7168 ahead of a policy decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia later ​in the day, where the central bank is widely expected to raise rates for the third straight meeting to tame inflation.

Investor focus will be on the RBA's ​tone and ​comments to gauge the rate outlook. Inflation has been above the RBA's 2%-3% target range since mid-2025, prompting the central bank to start raising rates from early February.

Inflation fears have flared worldwide after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz - a vital artery for about a ⁠fifth of global oil flows - unleashed an energy shock that has kept crude prices largely above $100 a barrel since the war erupted in late February.

Fresh U.S. and Iranian strikes in the Gulf on Monday rattled markets, severely testing a fragile truce and keeping investors edgy and risk appetite subdued.

That lifted the dollar, with the euro holding onto its overnight losses. It last fetched $1.1693, while Sterling was at $1.353. The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six units, was ​steady at 98.452 after rising 0.3% ‌on Monday.

"While we ⁠have seen a clear shift ⁠toward risk aversion, we are yet to see the kind of outsized moves that would likely accompany a full escalation in hostilities," said Nick Twidale, chief market strategist ​at ATFX Global in Sydney.

Twidale said the situation remains highly fluid and further escalation could push oil prices ‌sharply higher and weigh on risk assets. Brent futures was at $113.8 per barrel, down 0.6% in early ⁠trading after jumping 6% on Monday.

TRADERS KEEP YEN VIGIL

The yen bought 157.22 per U.S. dollar, not far from its strongest level in two months after several bouts of sharp gains since Thursday, when sources told Reuters authorities had stepped into the currency market to arrest a steep selloff.

Data last week pointed to roughly $35 billion in spending by Tokyo to boost the yen, although analysts think it is unlikely to help the battered currency in the long term.

The yen has languished for years, weighed down by Japan's ultra-low rates and a widening gulf with higher-yielding developed markets, compounded by mounting fiscal unease. The war-driven energy shock has piled on the pressure.

Deepali Bhargava, regional head of research for Asia-Pacific at ING, said the suspected intervention has merely recalibrated the near-term dollar-yen trading range and does little to change the underlying short-yen, carry-driven pressures.

A brief spike in the yen on Monday ‌sparked speculation that Japan had once again intervened, especially after officials warned last week of such moves ⁠during the Golden week holidays. Japan markets are on holiday until Wednesday.

Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist ​at Saxo, markets are keenly aware that the 160 level is politically sensitive, meaning even modest moves in thin Asian trade can trigger outsized short-covering.

"Near term, USDJPY may stay volatile in a wider 155–160 range, with authorities likely leaning against a clean break above 160 rather than engineering a durable yen reversal."

The yen's fate is also ​tied to oil prices ‌and how quickly the war in the Middle East is resolved.

"A lot hinges on oil price," said Vasu ⁠Menon, managing director of investment strategy at OCBC. "If it rises ​or remains elevated, then the yen could come under pressure once again." (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore Editing by Shri Navaratnam)