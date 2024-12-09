Egypt - The yield on Egyptian treasury bills (T-bills) reached new highs as the EGP continued its depreciation, exceeding EGP 50 per USD.

On December 8th’s auction, the weighted average yield on three-month T-bills climbed to 31.42%, up from 31.2% in the previous auction.

The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), acting on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, sold three-month T-bills at a nominal value of EGP 52.752 billion during the auction. This figure surpasses the targeted liquidity of EGP 35 billion by around 35%.

Submitted bids amounted to EGP 78.561 billion, with a weighted average yield of 31.74%.

