Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) issued treasury bills (T-bills) with an aggregated value of EGP 90 billion through two tranches on Thursday, 31 July.

The first auction stood at EGP 40 billion and will mature in 182 days on 3 February 2026, according to official data.

Meanwhile, the second offering was valued at EGP 50 billion, holding a tenor of 364 days until 4 August next year.

On 27 July, the CBE auctioned T-bills with a combined value of EGP 80 billion through two offerings.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

