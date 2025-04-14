KUWAIT CITY - The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) announced on Sunday that the grace period for exchanging fifth issue banknotes with the sixth issue will end in six days, on April 18, 2025. After this date, holders of the fifth issue notes will no longer be eligible to exchange them.

In a press statement, the CBK clarified that the exchange process must be carried out in person at the bank’s main building. Individuals are required to bring valid personal identification and complete the designated form for the transaction.

The CBK also noted that the banking hall at its headquarters operates from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. during official working hours.

“No replacement requests will be accepted after the deadline, which falls on Friday, April 18, 2025,” the statement concluded.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

arabtimes