An OPEC+ panel stressed the need for achieving full compliance with oil output agreements at its online meeting on Wednesday, OPEC said in a statement after the meeting.

The online meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which includes top ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, started at about 1230 GMT.

The JMMC does not hold decision-making authority over OPEC+ production levels.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler and Ahmad Ghaddar, editing by Jane Merriman)