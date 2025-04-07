PARIS -- The International Energy Agency (IEA) highlighted on Sunday the important role Kuwait and other oil-producing countries play in maintaining global energy security amid current international challenges, praising Kuwait's efforts to diversify its economy.

In an interview with KUNA, IEA's Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Program Manager Farrah Boularas discussed preparations for an upcoming international summit on the future of energy security in London on April 24-25.

Boularas stressed that despite the shift toward low-carbon energy, ensuring the stability of traditional energy markets remains a priority, especially given geopolitical tensions and climate change.

She also added that Kuwait and other energy producers have a long-standing record of reliable supply, making them key players in maintaining global energy stability.

She noted that although oil and gas are expected to have a smaller share in the global energy mix, these countries must adapt to changes in energy demand and ensure economic resilience amid climate challenges.

Boularas added that the region is strategically positioned to benefit from the energy transition by leveraging existing infrastructure and investing oil and gas revenues in clean technologies.

IEA continues to work closely with energy-producing states through its open-door policy to strengthen technical cooperation, noting that growing collaboration with Kuwait and other regional countries to reduce emissions and develop renewable energy.

She also revealed that the agency is preparing a key report on the future of electricity in the region, focusing on rising energy demand driven by climate change.

Regarding the London summit, Boularas said it would address the impact of geopolitics, technology, and economic challenges on energy security, and provide a platform for global leaders to strategize on current and emerging risks.

She concluded by affirming IEA's ongoing role in supporting global energy security through cooperation and sustainable energy transitions.

