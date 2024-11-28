Gold prices were steady on Thursday, as investors digested a flurry of economic data in the previous session and evaluated the possibility of a tariff war sparked by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was flat at $2,636.35 per ounce, as of 0013 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $2,635.90.

* Amid a wave of economic releases, Wednesday's spotlight was on Personal Consumption Expenditures price index that matched expectations, with a 0.2% monthly increase and a 2.3% annual rise.

* Additionally, the U.S. gross domestic product growth for the third quarter held steady at 2.8%, according to Wednesday's updated estimate, though consumer spending saw a slight downward revision.

* The Federal Reserve's struggle to bring inflation back to its 2% target, combined with the possibility of higher tariffs under the incoming Trump administration, may constrain the U.S. central bank's ability to implement interest rate cuts next year.

* Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum warned of retaliation if Trump enforces a 25% tariff, citing potential U.S. job losses and higher consumer prices.

* Gold is often regarded as a safe-haven investment during periods of economic or geopolitical instability, including trade wars.

* According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, markets currently sees a 64.7% chances of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve in December.

* Trading is expected to be thin with U.S. markets closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving holiday.

* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.10% to 878.55 tonnes on Wednesday.

* Spot silver was slightly changed at $30.10 per ounce, platinum rose 0.3% to $929.43 and palladium added 0.4% to $975.78. (Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)