Doha: The price of gold in the Qatari market increased by 2.78 % this week to stand at $ 3,865.65000 per ounce on Thursday.

Qatar National Bank (QNB) data showed that the price of gold increased from $ 3,760.83250 recorded last Sunday.

As for other precious metals, silver rose by 2.53% on a weekly basis to reach $ 47.22800 per ounce compared to $ 46.05870 at the start of the week.

Platinum fell by 0.44% to $ 1,567.84000 per ounce compared to 1,574.90530 at the beginning of the week.

