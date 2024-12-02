The global alumina production in October hit a record new high of 12.61 million tonnes for the month, up 3.62% over last year in tandem with the growth across all the major producing regions, according to International Aluminium Institute (IAI).

The October production surged by 5.6% over the previous month's total output of 11.94 million tonnes, while its daily average output topped all the previous records, reflecting a 2.26% month-on-month increase.

This trend of monthly and year-on-year growth in alumina production is typical for this time of year, stated IAI in its latest monthly data for October.

Historical data from the Institute shows that global production of aluminium ore has consistently exceeded 12 million tonnes every October since 2022.

Daily average production in October was 407,000 tonnes, compared to 398,000 tonnes in September and 393,000 tonnes in October 2023, it added.

The ongoing gap between demand and supply is likely to increase with the implementation of policies like China’s aluminium export tax rebate cancellation or the United States’ increased tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China.

Upstream aluminium recap: World alumina output hits record; Analysts expect volatile with new trade policies

Last month, US President-elect Donald Trump reaffirmed on social media that he would impose 25 per cent tariffs on all imports from Mexico and Canada, the United States’ two most significant trading partners as the largest suppliers of aluminium and steel.

Trump also plans to impose an additional 10 per cent duty on all products sourced from China.

China’s products, particularly sol-gel alumina-based ceramic abrasive grains, will also face a tariff hit, as proposed by a US company Saint-Gobain Ceramics & Plastics, Inc.

This week the firm filed a petition seeking to impose antidumping and countervailing duties on China’s sol-gel alumina-based ceramic abrasive grain imports The move is aimed at addressing what the company claims are unfair trade practices that have impacted the U.S. abrasive grain market.

