Portugal's monthly unemployment rate stood at 5.8% in February, unchanged from a revised reading of 5.8% the previous month, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Wednesday in its flash estimate.

The labour underutilisation rate in February was estimated at 11.0%, 0.2% lower than in the previous month, INE said.

