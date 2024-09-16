A 45-member business delegation, organised by the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO), embarked on a two-day visit to Qatar on September 11-12, to explore and strengthen trade and collaboration opportunities in the food and agriculture sector.

FIEO, an apex trade promotion body established under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, plays a vital role in advancing India’s global trade relations, and this delegation marked another significant step in strengthening the country’s ties with Qatar.

The pan-India delegation consisted of representatives from 31 prominent Indian food and agriculture companies, covering a diverse range of products including rice, tea, coffee, spices, frozen vegetables, and packaging solutions. These companies represented India’s vast agricultural and food production capabilities, aiming to explore avenues for business partnerships, increase trade flows, and tap into the growing demand for quality food products in Qatar.

During the two-day visit, the delegation held a series of high-level meetings with Qatari business leaders and food sector stakeholders. The discussions revolved around ways to further enhance trade relations and create mutually beneficial partnerships. These meetings also provided Indian businesses with valuable insights into the specific needs and demands of the Qatari market, particularly in areas like food safety, supply chain management, and customer preferences.

One of the highlights of the visit was a tour of Qatar’s leading hypermarkets. The Indian delegates had the opportunity to engage with the procurement teams of these retail giants, discussing ways to introduce and expand the availability of high-quality Indian food products in Qatar’s retail sector. These interactions are expected to translate into future collaborations that could significantly enhance the presence of Indian food products on Qatari shelves.

India already enjoys a strong presence in Qatar’s food import sector, particularly as one of the largest suppliers of rice. This visit sought to further diversify India’s offerings by promoting other agricultural products, such as spices, pulses, dairy, and frozen vegetables, thereby strengthening India’s role in boosting food security and diversity in Qatar.

In addition to the market engagements, a key component of the visit was a Business-to-Business (B2B) event organized by the Embassy of India in collaboration with the Indian Business & Professionals Council (IBPC) Qatar. The event, inaugurated by Ambassador of India to Qatar HE Vipul, served as a platform for Indian exporters and Qatari importers to interact, network, and explore concrete business deals.

In his opening address, the Indian ambassador highlighted the deep-rooted historical and economic ties between India and Qatar, emphasizing the critical role that Indian food exports play in Qatar’s food security. He noted that India’s position as a major exporter of essential food products like rice, meat, spices, and dairy products has not only helped maintain a stable food supply in Qatar but also contributed to the growing demand for diverse and high-quality Indian goods.

Ambassador Vipul further underscored the potential for enhanced bilateral cooperation in food and agriculture, particularly in light of the global focus on food security. He pointed out that with its vast agricultural base and cutting-edge food processing industries, India can play a pivotal role in helping Qatar meet its food security goals and diversify its food sources.

The visit by FIEO’s business delegation underscored India’s continued efforts to promote its agricultural products globally and highlighted the importance of the Middle East, especially Qatar, as a key trading partner. The discussions and meetings facilitated during the visit are expected to pave the way for new business ventures, increased trade flows, and long-term partnerships between Indian and Qatari businesses.

Moreover, this visit demonstrated the broader vision of India’s trade strategy, which not only seeks to promote Indian exports but also aims to contribute to the food security needs of partner countries. Qatar, with its growing population and increasing demand for high-quality food products, offers a lucrative market for Indian exporters, while Indian companies, in turn, can benefit from Qatar’s strategic location and its role as a hub for re-exporting goods to other markets in the region.

This successful visit serves as a testament to the ongoing commitment of both India and Qatar to deepen their bilateral trade ties, particularly in the food and agriculture sectors. FIEO’s efforts to facilitate such high-level delegations are expected to yield long-term benefits for Indian businesses, ensuring sustained growth in exports and fostering closer economic ties with Qatar.

As both nations continue to build on their historical relationship, the visit by FIEO’s delegation reflects the importance of strategic collaboration in achieving mutual growth, prosperity, and food

security.