Riyadh – AMNCO, a subsidiary of Batic Investments and Logistics, signed two agreements with Saudi Binladin Group - Al-Haramain Sector to provide services to the warehouses and projects of Shamiya.

The value of the two deals combined is SAR 116.05 million, not including the value-added tax (VAT), according to a bourse filing to Tadawul on Thursday.

Saudi Binladin Group - Al-Haramain Sector is related to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Project that aims to expand Masjid Al Haram, Great Mosque of Mecca, and its amenities.

The contracts’ duration is 42 months as of 1 December 2021 and until 30 June 2025.

Batic noted that the financial impact of these deals will reflect on the income statements as of December 2021.